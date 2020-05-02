Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Makes One of its Strangest Tanjiro Choices Yet

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced that the climax of the series would be coming later this month with the next chapter of the series, but it hasn't been a clean road getting there. This extended battle arc has been divisive among fans of the series as members of the Hashira and other fan favorites began to die pretty quickly without much fanfare, and the final battle against Muzan took this one egregious step further as it seemed to bloat its sense of time and scale. Then it ended with one of the weirdest choices for Tanjiro ever.

Chapter 201 of the series had Muzan survive and plant himself in Tanjiro (and thus turning him into a demon), and this was seemingly as far as the series was planning to go after teasing the death of its main character. But the latest chapter of the series takes this extended sequence of weird choices for the character even further as Tanjiro's demonic form has been seemingly cured for good.

After two chapters of attacking his sister and friends, Tanjiro begins to awaken. In his mind, the cell entity of Muzan is goading him and trying to get him to fully transform into a powerful demon (and thus carrying on his legacy). But supported by the spirit of his family and fallen Hashira, Tanjiro completely wakes from his demonic transformation and is finally reunited with the human Nezuko.

The series seemed like it was poised to end with the death of Tanjiro. This would have served as a bleak ending, but also encapsulated the nature of this series' struggle. This turned out to be a fake out with the demon Tanjiro reveal, but even then this demonic form was yet another fake out. What was the point of making Tanjiro a demon if he only had a few chapters to experience it? Fighting back from the brink of this, much like the rest of the arc, feels almost too fast to be deserved.

If this fake out is meant to plant the seeds for a future sequel entry, then maybe this wouldn't be such an odd pill to swallow. But as it is now, it's a weird move for Tanjiro's character to have it wrap up so soon after he transformed into this demon. As for how much longer, perhaps a couple more chapters at least? Something that would make it seem more consequential than it does now.

But what do you think of Tanjiro transforming into a demon so late in the game? What do you think of the just as quick cure? What do you think this means for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.