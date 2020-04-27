Could Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Get a Sequel?

✖

With the release of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced that it will be entering its climax with the next chapter of the series in May. The final arc of the series officially carried itself out through 2019, and while the end of Koyoharu Gotoge's manga seemed like it was possible at the start of 2019 -- it's a much different world now. Thanks to the first season of the anime catapulting Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to new levels of mega popularity, a true ending for the series may no longer be on the table.

Fans of the manga aren't ready for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to come to an end, and it's looking like that's the case with the latest chapter of the series. But what if the "climax" of the series is actually leading to something more? What if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was actually gearing up for a sequel?

To try and keep things as light on spoilers as possible, the fight between Muzan and the Hashira had come to an end with a major twist that wasn't exactly the smartest move in a series of awkward decision making in the final arc. But at the same time, you could defend the decision because of its major implications for the future of Tanjiro Kamado's character. Yet in Chapter 203 of the series, this decision has already been reversed.

Why would the series introduce such a drastic shift in character and make a huge decision for Tanjiro, only to revoke it a chapter later? Perhaps it's because it's actually setting the pieces in place for a sequel? Instead of being a major change to Tanjiro's character in the late game with zero real consequences, it might end up being a major thread for the future of the series.

Outside of the story, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ending now no longer seems like a viable option. This might be the kind of ending Gotoge has envisioned, but thanks to the anime the manga is now one of the best selling series in the last few years! It's not just the manga either as the franchise as a whole has seen a major bump in sales even months after the anime came to an end.

It's just too popular to bow out gracefully, and we've seen how some series continue on even without the original creator's direct involvement. Like Dragon Ball Super, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Yu-Gi-Oh's various sequels, and more, a series can continue in a sequel written and illustrated by someone else. So while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready to end...the "true" ending might be further away.

What do you think? Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba end the way it wants to? Will there be a sequel series? Is this really even the end of the manga in the first place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.