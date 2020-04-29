Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Licensor Claims Series Will End in May

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular manga coming out these days, but a new report from one of its licensors says the title will be wrapping up next month. The news comes from Anabel Espada Norma, one of the manga editors at Norma Editorial. The company currently licenses Demon Slayer for Spanish-speaking audiences, and Norma says the manga will be ending as rumored in May.

The information, which went viral after Yonkou Productions shared it, comes from a livestream which Norma did the other day. It was there a fan asked Espada what she knows about the incoming climax of Demon Slayer, and she says her team was made aware of the ending.

According to her, Norma Editorial was made aware that Demon Slayer would be ending this May. She went on to say they are aware of the certain details surrounding this final stretch, but Shueisha does inform the licensor (and others like it) of when a manga is ending. Finales and hiatuses are shared in advance for licensors can plan publication schedules, so fans are waiting to get official word on this ending from Shueisha.

Of course, this report comes after Shueisha teased the climax of Demon Slayer is one its way. A promo in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump gave fans the heads up, leaving many to scramble over the unexpected news. With Demon Slayer being so popular nowadays, it is hard to imagine the manga ending on a high. But as Tanjiro's quest comes to an end, there is less and less story for fans to explore. There is always a chance a sequel or spin-off is in the works, but if this report rings true, it seems there aren't many chapters of Demon Slayer left to go.

What do you make of this report? Will you be sad to see Demon Slayer go?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.