Demon Slayer Just Made One of its Dumbest Mistakes Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been in the midst of what seemed like its final arc. As the remaining Hashira stormed Muzan’s base to defeat the final ranking demons in his arsenal, this arc has seen the death of several major characters. In fact, that’s what fans have come to appreciate from this series as a whole. Death has always been treated as this major part of this dark and demonic world, and that threat has been hanging over Tanjiro and the others’ heads ever since the beginning. A threat that seemed like it was going to come down on Tanjiro.

As the fight with Muzan came to an end in Chapter 200 of the series, Tanjiro was left on death’s door as the series seemed like it was setting up to send off its main character with a poetic death fit for this melancholy manga. But just two chapters later, the series has completely shaken off the permanence of death by opening a route for Tanjiro’s revival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This arc of the series has seen a sharp decline in how it’s been treating the characters. Look back to Rengoku’s major death during the Infinity Train arc as an example, and see how one of the Hashira’s deaths was treated with reverence. We did not know the character for very long, but it was clear that this had a huge impact on the rest of the series. Fast forward this several arcs later and the Hashira begin to drop like flies, with three deaths after the battle with Muzan one after another.

This would have been easier to write off if only Muzan had been defeated. But in a real “this is not even my final form” moment, Muzan’s cells survived and had implanted themselves into Tanjiro to make him the perfect demon Muzan had been searching for this entire series. With the now human Nezuko trying to put a stop to demon Tanjiro’s rampage, one final push from her reveals that Tanjiro’s consciousness still lies somewhere in his demon cells toward the end of the chapter.

So after bringing Tanjiro back from death’s door and losing all sense of total permanence, Demon Slayer is probably heading toward a happy ending. This is going to be great for fans of the series, but this bending over backwards effort to get to this point is certainly one of the dumbest mistakes on top of a pile of other questionable decisions.

But how do you feel about Tanjiro potentially coming back from the dead? Do you think he’s going to die anyway? How do you feel about Demon Slayer’s final battle with Muzan overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!