Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Close Look at Zenitsu Nendoroid

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to be one of the breakout successes of the last couple of years as the first season of the anime helped launch it to massive popularity with fans around the world. Series creator Koyoharu Gotoge may currently be aiming to end the original manga soon, but the series has taken off at such a huge rate that even bringing the manga to an end might not matter at this point to the juggernaut of merchandising that would be left on the table. This includes some adorable collectibles in GoodSmile's Nendoroid series.

Joining the previously released collectibles for Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, GoodSmile has revealed that Zenitsu Agatsuma is the next character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to get a chibi makeover for the Nendoroid collection. Like you would expect from any collectible bringing Zenitsu to life, this one comes with all sorts of hilarious alternate looks for fans to play around with.

From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Zenitsu Agatsuma! He comes with four face plates for recreating all kinds of poses and situations! Find out more and preorder at the link below! Preorder: https://t.co/tbOjanlGkn#demonslayer #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/Ki7BOVpjYM — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) May 8, 2020

Zenitsu stands as one of the core trio in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now, but it was initially a rough introductory period when he first joined the series. His more cowardly antics definitely eased the longer he was in the series, but fans really grew to love the character when he started interacting with both Tanjiro and fellow loudmouth Inosuka Hashibira.

The three characters together reach a balance that fans have come to love over the course of the series, and shows just how much stronger they are together than alone. Like Zenitsu's Nendoroid suggests, he's capable of some cool moments but it's usually a fight to get him to this point due to his usual loud nature.

Are you excited to see Zenitsu Agatsuma is joining Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's line of Nendoroid collectibles? What are some of your favorite Zenitus moments from the first season of the anime? What are some of your favorite Zenitsu moments from the series overall? How does he rank among the rest of the cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

