Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Final Chapter Reportedly Revealed

Unfortunately, it seems as if the story of Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko, is coming to a close with the 205th Chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba reportedly being the final installment of the series! Fans around the world are shocked that the end to one of the most popular anime series around is coming up so quickly, as the popularity of the franchise has taken the world by storm. With Tanjiro and Nezuko seemingly rounding out the end of their journey to both avenge their families and come upon a potential cure for the demonic influence.

The ending of Demon Slayer has been a finale that many fans simply can't believe, with the anime adaptation just finishing its first season and an upcoming feature length film that follows a story arc that sees the main monster hunters jumping aboard the "Infinity Train". Ufotable helped the series gain popularity among fans thanks in part to the animation studio using some energetic and eclectic animation to portray the hard hitting battles within the Demon Slayer series.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga apparently got their hands on an image from the upcoming chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, 204, that states that the next chapter will be the final installment of the adventures of Tanjiro and his demon slaying companions:

Kimetsu no Yaiba will be ending on Chapter 205 (Issue #24) with a Color Page & 24 pages. pic.twitter.com/3UOr4rU0Op — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) May 6, 2020

The anime series has yet to confirm its second season as of yet, but it seems almost assured considering how big the property has become, but it will be interesting to see if the studio begins creating "filler stories" in order to pad the run time of the popular anime. Though we couldn't calculate how many seasons the television series would be if it stuck strictly to the manga, we would have to imagine that it would be around two to three tops. The manga may be coming to an end, but perhaps a sequel series or spin-off will emerge that will focus on a different character that we've come to know over the course of the series.

Personally, we're pulling for an Inosuke series that follows the pig-headed warrior as he lunges into battle.

Can you believe that Demon Slayer is coming to an end? Do you think the series will see a sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.