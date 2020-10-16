Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes The Power Of The Hashira With Mitsuri

✖

Demon Slayer fans in North America have a big month ahead of them, with the first movie of the Shonen franchise, Mugen Train, finally making its way to theaters later this April and one fan is celebrating with Cosplay of the Love Hashira herself, Mitsuri. Though we have yet to see Mitsuri in action in the anime, we can definitely expect big things from the member of the Pillars in the future of the franchise as season two approaches later this year from the creative minds at the animation studio of Ufotable.

During the final episodes of the first season of Demon Slayer, following Tanjiro and his friends' deadly battle against the Spider Clan, the Shonen protagonist and his sister, Nezuko, were brought in front of the Hashira. Taking the reins of the Demon Slayer Corps as the strongest swordsmen of the organization that is attempting to eradicate the supernatural scourge from the world at large, Mitsuri was definitely different when it came to some of the strong personalities that populate the Corps. Though Ufotable has yet to give a definitive date as to when fans can expect Tanjiro to return for the second season of the anime, expect some big things for all the members of the Survey Corps.

Instagram Cosplayer Alexy Sky shared this unique take on the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, who hardly seems to be a Demon Slayer when compared to the other "Pillars" that appear to be far more bloodthirsty when it comes to eliminating the demon scourge from the world at large:

Mugen Train continues the story of Demon Slayer directly after the conclusion of the first season, and while Mitsuri might make an appearance, the Hashira member that will be taking center stage is Rengoku, the Flame Pillar. With Tanjiro and his friends hopping aboard a locomotive to learn more about Rengoku and the powers at his disposal, it's clear that they're going to have some big problems when it comes to the demons that have a serious ax to grind with the Corps.

