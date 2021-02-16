Demon Slayer Hits Major Sales Milestone in 2021

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has hit a major sales milestone in 2021! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series was one of the most successful manga releases in Japan last year, and this was especially notable considering the series actually came to an end in 2020 as well. But that certainly has not stopped the hype train from rolling as the initial success from the first season, and success of the follow up Mugen Train feature film, has kept fans buying volumes of the original series so they can enjoy the story as many ways as possible.

That success has not slowed at all this year as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced on February 15th that the total print and digital run of the series has now reached 150 million copies. Looking back at when it all started, the original run of the series had only totaled around 3.5 million copies (with ten or so volumes released at that point) before the premiere of the anime.

The 23rd and final volume of the series released in December, and with it brought its landmark to 120 million copies. That means it's jumped up yet another 30 million within the short few weeks since that final volume's release. But even with these jumps, the series is sure to continue to be successful as the anime has announced its future plans to continue with a second season of episodes this year.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will officially be continuing with a second season of episodes at a later point this year. Confirmed to be picking up following the events of the Mugen Train film, the new season of the series will be adapting the Entertainment District arc. For manga fans, this begins with Chapter 70 of the series and is one of the longest arcs for the anime to date.

This new season unfortunately doesn't have a concrete release date at this time, but expect to see these sales numbers to get even higher this year. What do you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga success? You think that will continue with the second season of the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!