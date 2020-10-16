Demon Slayer Movie Nears 40 Billion Yen Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be hitting theaters in North America later this month, giving fans in the West their first opportunity to witness the next chapter of Tanjiro and his friends' quest, but it seems as if the box office juggernaut is about to reach a big milestone in overall profits. With the film continuing to bring in funds following it becoming the most profitable film released into theatres in Japan, it seems as if the latest adventure of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends is about to hit a milestone of 40 Billion Yen.

Mugen Train directly follows the events of the first season of the anime, with Tanjiro and his demon-slaying friends venturing to the runaway locomotive in order to come into contact with the Flame Hashira Rengoku. Luckily, fans around the world won't have to wait long to continue the story of Demon Slayer after they have seen the first feature-length film of the franchise, as the second season of the anime by Ufotable is set to arrive later this year. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for season two of Demon Slayer, there are more than a few fans who can't wait to witness Tanjiro and Nezuko's quest to eliminate the demon scourge.

40 Billion Yen translates to a little over $366 Million USD in North America, proving that Demon Slayer's first film has easily been one of the most successful anime films to ever be released into theaters. With the movie set to hit theaters later this month, it will definitely be interesting to see how much money the film ultimately brings in with its release in the West. As Mugen Train has passed Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away in terms of overall profits, we imagine it will be quite some time until we see an anime film surpass its overall profits.

Ironically enough, the manga's story has already ended for Demon Slayer, with the Shonen series bringing the journey of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps to a close, though there is clearly more material for the anime to translate for future seasons, or perhaps revisiting theaters with a new movie down the line.

