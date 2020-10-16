Demon Slayer Opens Big in South Korea Amidst Calls for Boycott

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is one of the biggest anime movies of all-time, and it has quite the reputation. The anime movie has become the highest-grossing in Japan to date, and it is likely to take that top spot globally. There are plenty of regions awaiting the movie's debut, and it seems South Korea just got its first-look at the movie. And despite an ongoing boycott, Demon Slayer beat the odds with success.

According to the latest box office totals, Demon Slayer sold 66,000 tickets in South Korea following its opening last Wednesday. This made the anime film number one in the country as 41.7% of all movie tickets sold on opening day went to Demon Slayer. Clearly, the film was highly anticipated by fans in South Korea, but this success is made even bigger in the context of Japan's state overseas.

(Photo: Aniplex)

If you did not know, South Korea and Japan have been at odds for decades following the latter country's occupation. The Japanese empire took over Korea for years before the end of World War II freed the nation. In the decades since, South Korea has been at odds with Japan as it is still seeking compensation for war crimes committed against its people. In recent years, trade disputes between the countries have heightened nationalistic tension, and many in South Korea boycott Japanese media as such. Most recently, series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Hetalia have struggled under such calls, but Demon Slayer beat the odds.

With new money under foot, Demon Slayer's total box office at hit $352 million globally. The movie is close to overtaking Spirited Away as the top-grossing anime movie to date worldwide. If that happens, you can bet Tanjiro will go down in history, and such a future seems unavoidable at this point.

Are you surprised by the movie's success in Korea? Have you gotten to see the Demon Slayer flick yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.