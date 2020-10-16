Demon Slayer: Did Mugen Train Kill The Second Season?

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has shattered more records than we can count at this point following its theatrical release in Japan late last year, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars, but has this success caused the studio behind the franchise to move toward more movies rather than putting together a second season of the television series? While there's no evidence currently to say that this is the case, the fact that we have yet to hear any announcements when it comes to the popular Shonen franchise's continuation of the anime has us wondering just what is up.

Currently, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has brought in over $300 million dollars at the box office to date, having only been released in Japan so far, with the feature-length film hitting North American theaters later this year which will surely add some additional funds to its profits. Ultimately, this might have had Ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer's anime, thinking about whether they want to continue the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their fellow friends that are a part of the Demon Slayer Corps!

(Photo: Ufotable)

The first movie in the franchise is essentially the next story following the conclusion of the first season, giving us an idea of how the story could potentially be structured if the Shonen franchise decided to go down the path of presenting Demon Slayer stories via theatrical releases moving into the future. Following Tanjiro and his friends as they attempt to take down a series of demons aboard a high-speed locomotive, they are joined by one of the top swordsmen of the Corps known as Rengoku.

The manga itself has continued to shatter records as well, managing to outsell the Shonen juggernaut of One Piece in terms of sales, even with the story of the Demon Slayer Corps having come to an end. While a sequel to Demon Slayer, or a subsequent spin-off, has yet to be announced, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see a return to this supernatural world based on the overall reception by anime fans worldwide.

Do you think we'll see Demon Slayer only continue as movies in the future or do you think we'll get word of a second season at some point this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!