Demon Slayer, Earwig and the Witch, and More Submitted for Oscar Consideration

✖

Every year, the race for global acclaim kicks off in entertainment, and that leads all sorts of films to beg for a little Oscars attention. The Academy Awards are one of the biggest celebrations in filmmaking, so it is no surprise to see so many vying for its love. And thanks to a new report, fans have learned a slew of anime films are hoping to get nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

Recently, Demon Slayer's movie found itself put in the running. The film is certainly the best-known movie from Japan to debut in 2020. Despite the pandemic, the anime's first movie managed to shatter box office records in Japan, and it is on the cusp of becoming the highest-grossing anime film globally to date. But much like Your Name before it, there is no promise of Demon Slayer securing a nomination.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Studio Ghibli is also entering the race with Earwig and the Witch, the company's first-ever CG film. Lupin III: The First is also up for consideration along with Ride Your Wave, A Whisker Away, and ON-GAKU: Our Sound.

These films represent some of the best Japan has to offer, but there are other animated projects looking for praise from the Oscars. More than 20 movies have already been submitted for consideration such as The Croods: A New Age, My Favorite War, Onward, Soul, and more. The Oscars will formalize its nomination on March 15, so Japan's submissions have time to woo critics and earn a spot at the Oscars table.

What do you make of this Oscars pool? Do you think any of these titles will secure a nomination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN