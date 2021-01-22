Demon Slayer is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Netflix! The first season of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series adaptation made its debut back in 2019, and has not let up off the public conversation ever since. The anime's debut season was such a success that not only did it propel the original manga release to a new height of popularity, but continues to dominate sales charts each and every week. While many fans kept with the Simulcast releases alongside its premiere in Japan, now a whole new audience will be able to see what all of the fuss is about.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Netflix. This includes the 26 episode debut season of the series with both its Japanese and English dubbed language tracks with English subtitles. It continues to be one of the biggest action franchises of the last few years, so now many more fans can jump into it for themselves.

Although the first season got off to a slow start with many fans, things definitely changed following Episode 19 of the series. Capitalizing on the build up from the first 18 episodes, the series was catapulted into a whole new realm of popularity when fans loved to see how much Tanjiro had improved during one of his toughest fights in the series overall. But that's not where the train stops, however.

Demon Slayer's anime franchise is currently continuing with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. This film has been one of the most popular anime film releases of all time in Japan, and is aiming for a theatrical release in North America in the near future. Picking up from where the first season left off, now fans finishing the batch of episodes on Netflix will be able to jump into the upcoming movie too when it releases in theaters later this year.

