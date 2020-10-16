Demon Slayer Movie Edges Closer to Your Name's Box Office Record

✖

Demon Slayer has been in the headlines for a month now thanks to its film film and its high-flying box office gross. Despite the pandemic, the feature is earning money at a rate never before seen in Japan. In fact, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is breaking all sorts of box office records, and it is about to overtake a position that Your Name secured awhile back.

According to a new update from Deadline, Demon Slayer has earned a whopping $223.6 million USD during its run. The movie debut last month to critical acclaim, and it even managed to top the global box office that weekend. In fact, the movie has been able to repeat such results, and its quest to squash box office records has been just as successful.

(Photo: Ufotable)

With its current total, Demon Slayer is dangerously close to taking a new spot at the Japanese box office. It is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie in the domestic market, but it will surely take over Your Name. After all, the 2016 film ended its domestic run with a total gross over $239 million USD.

Once Demon Slayer makes that hurdle, there are more for the movie to jump over. Frozen and Titanic take up the third and second spot on this prestigious list. The first spot still belongs to Spirited Away as the Studio Ghibli movie earned nearly $295 million USD in Japan following its debut in 2001.

