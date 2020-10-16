Demon Slayer Movie Is Now Japan's Fifth Highest-Grossing Film Ever

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train might take a few more months to hit theaters in North America, but that isn't stopping the latest adventures of Tanjiro and company to shatter records in Japan as it has now become the fifth highest grossing film to ever be released in the Eastern country. With the latest entry of the franchise from the anime studio known as Ufotable breaking a number of records, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if Demon Slayer: Mugen Train becomes the most profitable movie in the history of Japan's theaters considering how wildly successful its been so far!

In the film itself, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are joined by one of the higher ups in the Demon Slayer Corps known as Rengoku, a fire wielding swordsman whose story was told in the manga chapter released with the movie in Japan under the title "Rengoku Chapter Zero". Faced with new demonic threats while riding aboard a runaway train, the film takes place immediately following the anime's first season, re-telling the "Mugen Train" arc from the manga. Though the manga's story might have come to an end earlier this year, fans can expect lots more stories from Demon Slayer hitting the anime into the future!

(Photo: Ufotable)

As ANN reported, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba's first movie has hit the fifth highest grossing feature length film slot, over taking the likes of Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and others, while vying for supremacy against the current top money makers in Japan such as Spirited Away, Titanic, Frozen, and Your Name!

The coronavirus pandemic is obviously the main reason that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has yet to hit North American shores, with over fifteen million tickets sold in Japan proper. With COVID-19 hampering a number of anime releases when it comes to anime series and movies, the medium is attempting to hit the ground floor running as Japan continues to swing open some of its doors. With over fifteen million tickets sold, it's clear that Demon Slayer has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen series, even being able to outsell Eiichiro Oda's pirate saga of One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales!

Are you hyped to see the Demon Slayer movie? When do you think season two will be announced? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Via ANN