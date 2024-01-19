Demon Slayer Movie: To The Hashira Training Releases New Trailer

Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps still reign supreme when it comes to the box office receipts of their first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Thanks to the runaway hit that saw the swordsmen fighting aboard a runaway locomotive, Demon Slayer is set to release a new movie this year that will get the stage prepared for season four. Set to arrive in North American theaters next month, the shonen franchise has dropped a brand new trailer that kicks off the Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training will arrive in theaters in North America on February 22nd. Much like the previous film, this upcoming movie won't be an entirely new story, instead taking episodes from the third season finale, and the upcoming first episode of season four to fill out its runtime. The fourth season, which has yet to reveal its release date, will arrive this April, becoming one of the biggest returning anime series of the spring season. If you're an anime fan in New York City, or are willing to make the trip to the Big Apple, the third Demon Slayer movie will be screened on February 10th if you wanted to catch "To The Hashira Training" early.

Demon Slayer's Hashira Training Trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming Demon Slayer movie features footage from both the third season and the upcoming fourth. While the Demon Slayer Corps still has several adventures ahead of them, the manga has been finished for quite some time. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many more anime seasons, and/or movies, Tanjiro and company have lying ahead of them.

The third season of Demon Slayer ended the Swordsmith Village Arc by throwing a major development at viewers. Nezuko, the demonic-influenced sister of Tanjiro, was able to survive in the sun, thanks to never chowing down on human flesh. While this new strength gives Nezuko a major leg up, it also makes her a target of Muzan, the demon lord who has been looking for a way to survive in the sunlight for quite some time.

Will you be heading to theaters to catch the next silver screen adventure of the Demon Slayer Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Demon Slayer.