Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- Movie Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has announced that the Hashira Training arc will be kicking off with a new movie before Season 4 of the anime fully premieres next year! Demon Slayer is returning with its highly anticipated Season 4 of the anime as one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024 overall, and it is going to be making its return in a pretty huge way. Like the Swordsmith Village Arc before it, Demon Slayer Season 4 is planning to have a special premiere across theaters around the world before the full season makes its debut later this Spring.

While Demon Slayer Season 4 has announced that Season 4 of the anime will be premiering during the Spring 2024 anime schedule, it also announced plans for a special world tour for its premiere. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is a special new movie combining the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc that will be premiering in theaters across the world on February 23rd, 2024 ahead of Season 4's full premiere later next Spring. Check out the poster for the big event below:

[ NEW KEY VISUAL ]



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- only in movie theaters February 23! 🎉#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/c1KmCuBpQ4 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

Demon Slayer Movie 2024 Details Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Village- (much like the To the Swordsmith Village Arc anime event released ahead of Season 3's premiere) will be combining the hour long finale seen in the Swordsmith Village Arc with an hour long premiere episode for the Hashira Training Arc in Season 4. Before the new movie premieres across theaters around the world, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Village- will be screening as part of a special world tour planned beginning in Tokyo on February 2nd before heading through the likes of New York, Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong before it wraps.

Demon Slayer Season 4 will then kick off the anime's full take on the Hashira Training Arc some time during the Spring 2024 anime schedule (marking a likely April 2024 premiere), but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. You can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the TV anime and the Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

