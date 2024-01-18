Demon Slayer Cosplay Channels Two of Muzan's Top Moons

Demon Slayer has earned its place atop the anime food chain. Following its epic first season, the hit series has become one of the most popular shows in anime. From box-office breakers to impressive seasonal cours, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has amassed an army of loyal fans. Now, two of them are going viral for their take on Muzan's top soldiers.

The look comes from Instagram courtesy of Mimariin and Kairo Cosplay. The pair came together this month to bring Akaza and Douma to life. The cosplay duo looks pretty much perfect here, so you can see why the Demon Slayer tribute has gone viral.

After all, Akaza and Douma are two of the strongest soldiers working under Muzan. The Upper Moons are ranked just below number one, and their powers are terrifying. Of course, Demon Slayer has already known how Akaza's fight with Rengoku left the Flame Hashira dead. Soon, Douma will make his move in the Demon Slayer anime, and manga readers know how gnarly his arc will be.

If you are not caught up on all things Demon Slayer, you have some time to catch up. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. Currently, the team at ufotable is working on Demon Slayer season four as it will adapt the manga's Hashira Training arc. So for those wanting more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

