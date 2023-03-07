Why Demon Slayer's New Movie Left Some Fans Feeling Duped

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the cusp of a comeback, and the series is celebrating with a new movie. If you did not know, Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc is on the horizon, and a new compilation film went live this past week in the U.S. hyping its release. However, some fans admit they feel duped after checking out the feature, and we're breaking down why the Demon Slayer movie left some unsatisfied.

Honestly, the answer is pretty simple. Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is a movie, but it is not like one you normally marathon. Unlike the anime's first movie, this latest feature is a compilation. That means it only includes a little peek at Demon Slayer season 3 as more than half its runtime recaps the end of Demon Slayer season 2.

If you watched the trailer for Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village movie, you will have seen as much. The promo said the last two episodes of season 2 would be screened back-to-back before Demon Slayer season 3 dropped its first episode. That is what audiences were given, and for the most part, no one was surprised. However, there were fans who heard the phrase Demon Slayer movie and bought tickets thinking they were in for a whole new adventure a la Mugen Train.

Still, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is hardly hurting in the face of these critiques. The feature earned more than $10 million USD in its opening weekend stateside, and reviews for the Demon Slayer movie have been positive. Now, all eyes are on Demon Slayer season 3 as it promises to launch at the start of April. So if you need more information on Koyoharu Gotogue's hit series, you can read the synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

