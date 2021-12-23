Demon Slayer Announces New Stage Play For 2022

Demon Slayer’s manga might have already come to a close, but the anime series is still going strong and it appears that the Shonen franchise which has skyrocketed to popularity in recent years is getting a new live-action adaptation. With Japan set to receive a new stage play next year that will give fans a new take on Tanjiro and his monster slaying friends, this upcoming adaptation is set to be one of the most unique takes on the Shonen series to date.

What makes this upcoming play different from the past performances that focused on anime characters including the likes of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, is that it will be performed in the styles of “Kyogen” and “Noh”. These two styles use emphasized movements and humor to tell the story of a play, capturing the essence of the tale while not necessarily detailing all the intricacies of the story in the process. “Noh” typically will lean into the more dramatic side of a story, whereas “Kyogen” will take place in between the aforementioned style with a far more humorous take. The play itself will be performed in the summer and winter in Japan and is set to be directed by Nomura Mansai II, who has won awards for their past work in the field.

Demon Slayer is far from the only anime series that has received live-action stage plays in Japan, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, and even Beastars receiving adaptations in this performance space. Unfortunately for fans in the West, these stage plays typically don’t find their way to North America though we would imagine that there would be plenty of anime fans willing to give them a shot if they eventually make their way over the seas.

Currently, Demon Slayer’s anime finished the retelling of the Mugen Train Arc and is now diving headfirst into the Entertainment District, seeing Tanjiro and his friends having to go undercover as trainees in brothels to help in finding the wives of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. While this storyline has been fit to bursting with humor, the latest episode has proved how deadly serious the recent adventure is as well.

What do you think of Demon Slayer's return to the stage?