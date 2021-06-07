Demon Slayer Shares Live-Action Promo for New Stage Play

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted a cool live-action promo for its new stage play coming to Japan! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is on a whole new plane of popularity than it was just a couple of years ago thanks to the successful debut of its first anime season, and we have seen all sorts of new projects come out as a result. This includes fun collaborations, video games, a hugely successful movie that's still dominating the box office, and a couple of stage plays. With the first play hitting Japan early last year, a new play is coming its way.

Following its first stage play hitting Japan in early 2020, the second play titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds is getting ready to launch in Japan later this Summer. With the debut of its cool poster featuring the full cast of characters in their costumes, the play has now debuted a new promo that shows off how this cast looks in motion. You can get a taste of how these costumes blend into the real world below from the play's official Twitter account:

The play will feature the same director from the first play, Kenichi Suemitsu, and is launching in Japan this August. The cast from that first play is returning as well and includes the likes of Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyojuro Rengoku, Ryoshiro Tsuji as Tengen Usui, Yumeta Okuda as Muichiro Tokito, Yoko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kocho, Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kosuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro, Ryutaro Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Changhae as Gyomei Himejima, Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri, Nichika Akutsu as Rui, Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

