Demon Slayer Debuts Stunning Live-Action Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared a stunning live-action poster for its upcoming stage play in Japan! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has exploded into a new realm of popularity thanks to not only the success from the anime's first season, but the Mugen Train follow up film as well. But the franchise had been expanded into all sorts of other unseen projects in Japan such as a stage play adaptation that brought all of the characters into the real world. Now the franchise is gearing up to return once more with a brand new play.

The second stage play for the series, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds, will feature more of the story and an expanded cast that now includes the Hashira as well. To celebrate the upcoming debut of this new play in Japan this August, the official Twitter account for the play has released a cool looking poster that shows off how the cast looks in each of their respective costumes. Check it out below:

This new play kicks off in Tokyo this August, and features returning director Kenichi Suemitsu. There's a largely returning cast for the play as well that includes the likes of Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyojuro Rengoku, Ryoshiro Tsuji as Tengen Usui, Yumeta Okuda as Muichiro Tokito, Yoko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kocho, Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kosuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro, Ryutaro Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Changhae as Gyomei Himejima, Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri, Nichika Akutsu as Rui, Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

