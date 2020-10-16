Demon Slayer Pits Rengoku Against Kanroji in New Tribute From a Kodansha All-Star

Demon Slayer's second season, and first feature-length film, introduced us to the Sound Hashira Rengoku. The third season of the anime will focus closer on the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, especially considering the fate that befell Rengoku during the Mugen Train Arc. Now, a mangaka who made a name for themselves thanks to Kodansha has given fans some new fan art that sees two of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps at odds with one another.

Mitsuri Kanroji appeared alongside the other members of the Hashira when they all hit the scene in the first season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation, though anime viewers haven't been able to see her in action when it comes to testing her strength against the demonic beings threatening the world. Unfortunately for fans, it seems highly unlikely that Rengoku will be making an appearance in the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc as he was killed by the demon Akaza in the final battle of the Mugen Train Arc. While we will most likely never see the Flame and Love Hashiras throw down, it's clear that the pair have become fan-favorites for those who have been following along with the creation of mangaka Koyoharo Gotouge.

One Reddit User shared a Hashira arm wrestling contest between Rengoku and Mitsuri from the creator of Shikimori's Not Just A Cutie, Keigo Maki, giving fans an idea of what it might look like if two of the strongest monster hunters within the Demon Slayer Corps were to ever come to blows:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the high school romance series that is Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, here's how the publishers at Kodansha describe the series that continues under the watchful eye of creator Keigo Maki:

"Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be… but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate!"

Who do you think would come out the victor in a battle between the Flame and Love Hashiras? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.