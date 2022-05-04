Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Reveals New Visuals for Its Heroine

✖

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has shared some adorable new looks for the titular Shikimori with some special new visuals released for the anime! Keigo Maki's original manga series had a modest following since its first release a few years ago, but now the series is taking off in a whole new way thanks to the successful launch of the anime's official adaptation along with the rest of the new releases in the Spring. The series is now a few weeks into its initial run, and fans have seen the central heroine take on a number of looks already.

Now that the series is near the halfway point of its debut run, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie is getting ready for its Blu-ray and home media launch in Japan. To better grease the wheels of fans potentially interested in picking up future volumes and releases for the series, the anime will be including some special new visuals that feature Shikimori in several different outfits highlighting a different seasonal look for the heroine. With new makeovers for Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall, you can check out these special Shikimori visuals below:

Here's a much closer look at Shikimori's special Summer outfit, for example:

If you wanted to check out Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's anime run so far, and be ready for future episodes of the debut season, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. There's an English dub release for the series as well, and Crunchyroll officially describes Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie as such, "The ultimate 'heartthrob girlfriend' appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi's girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she's with Izumi. She's a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi's in trouble… she transforms into a super cool 'heartthrob girlfriend!' The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!"

What do you think? How are you liking Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's anime run so far? Where does it rank among your most watched new series of the Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!