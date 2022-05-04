Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Reveals New Visuals for Its Heroine
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has shared some adorable new looks for the titular Shikimori with some special new visuals released for the anime! Keigo Maki's original manga series had a modest following since its first release a few years ago, but now the series is taking off in a whole new way thanks to the successful launch of the anime's official adaptation along with the rest of the new releases in the Spring. The series is now a few weeks into its initial run, and fans have seen the central heroine take on a number of looks already.
Now that the series is near the halfway point of its debut run, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie is getting ready for its Blu-ray and home media launch in Japan. To better grease the wheels of fans potentially interested in picking up future volumes and releases for the series, the anime will be including some special new visuals that feature Shikimori in several different outfits highlighting a different seasonal look for the heroine. With new makeovers for Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall, you can check out these special Shikimori visuals below:
TVアニメ『可愛いだけじゃない #式守さん』— アニメ『可愛いだけじゃない式守さん』公式 (@anime_shikimori) April 30, 2022
Blu-ray&DVDメーカー特典
🌸🍃「四季折々の式守さん」
A4クリアファイル4種セット🍂❄
に夏コーデ絵柄を追加✨
第1巻をご予約・ご購入でプレゼント♪
数量限定に付き、早めのご予約をおススメします。
お見逃しなく！https://t.co/r4Fv9VE2Hd pic.twitter.com/sevUGC5Oyt
Here's a much closer look at Shikimori's special Summer outfit, for example:
『可愛いだけじゃない #式守さん』アニメ本編では、すっかり夏ですね🌞— アニメ『可愛いだけじゃない式守さん』公式 (@anime_shikimori) April 30, 2022
アニメでの夏模様に合わせて、描き下ろしイラストギャラリー企画「#四季折々の式守さん」第4弾🍃夏コーデ🍃イラストを公開♪
アイコン＆スマホ壁紙もプレゼント☟https://t.co/wv68iJVYpz
これからの季節にぜひご使用ください✨ pic.twitter.com/NRVZds2g45
If you wanted to check out Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's anime run so far, and be ready for future episodes of the debut season, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. There's an English dub release for the series as well, and Crunchyroll officially describes Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie as such, "The ultimate 'heartthrob girlfriend' appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi's girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she's with Izumi. She's a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi's in trouble… she transforms into a super cool 'heartthrob girlfriend!' The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!"
