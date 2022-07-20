Demon Slayer Producer and Cast Teases Season Three's Goals

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime has gone on to all sorts of unprecedented success with its first two seasons and movie, and the producer and cast behind the series are teasing their goals for the third season now in the works. The second season of the series wrapped up the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and thus all eyes have been on what's coming to the anime next. This includes even those who have been hard at work on the anime as they get ready to launch the new episodes in the near future.

Producer behind the series Yuma Takahashi and Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae opened up about Demon Slayer's anime production when they took the stage during a special panel at Anime Expo earlier this Summer (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance). Not only did they reflect on how much had happened during the course of the first two seasons and feature film release, but they opened up about what they hope to see happen with the third season of the series kicking off the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga.

As Takahashi teased about Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, studio ufotable wants to put their best foot forward with the anime much like they have done with the previous releases. Teasing the same high octane action seen in those previous works, Takahashi teases that as Tanjiro continues to grow so will the story and presentation for it. As for Hanae, he's excited to see how Tanjiro will be growing as well and is especially looking forward to see two more of the Hashira in action with the coming arc as well. As they end their teases, they hope fans will enjoy what's coming our way.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc currently does not have a set release window or date as of this writing, but as teased by the producer and star, the arc will see the Love Hashita, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, getting into the thick of the action as the fights and challenges grow more intense with the coming arcs. So there's going to be a lot to see, and what are you most excited to check out in Demon Slayer's next season?