Demon Slayer Just Hit a Crazy Billion Dollar Milestone

If there is one thing Demon Slayer knows how to do, it is how to rake in money. The franchise has been successful since it was first published in Shonen Jump, but its first profits pale to what the series makes now. The anime has made Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba one of the most profitable IPs in anime to date. And now, it seems the franchise is banking in billions with merchandise alone.

The update comes from Japan as the business publication Toyo Keizai broke down the news to fans. The organization says Demon Slayer’s wide array of merch is bringing in about 900 billion yen or $7.9 billion USD.

So yeah, you could say that Tanjiro is doing well for himself. The entire cast of Demon Slayer is raking in cash, and this total only factors in the merchandise being sold to fans.

Toyo Keizai notes that this merchandise total includes everything from toys to clothing and even food deals. This should come as little surprise given how Demon Slayer can be found just about anywhere overseas. From politicians to grocery cashiers and students, the franchise is one that crosses most generational gaps, so it can draw money from most demographics.

Of course, fans are used to Demon Slayer making money. Back in 2020, the manga made $385 million USD when it made a solid $87 million in 2019. Even the story’s side novels are bringing in millions of dollars. And of course, the first Demon Slayer movie has become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. The feature has grossed$494.5 million USD to date which also makes it the highest-grossing anime movie globally.

It goes without saying that Koyoharu Gotouge’s story can take care of itself. The anime’s meteoric rise is nothing short of an anomaly, and fans are continuing to fall for its leads by the day. After all, the show just came back with its second season, and all eyes are on Demon Slayer to see how it performs. You can catch up with season two and one over on Funimation or Crunchyroll. And if the manga is more your style, Viz Media has the entire series available online through its digital vault.

