Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer’s big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.

The first episode of the new season focuses on Kyojuro Rengoku, who gets the spotlight in the Mugen Train arc, and follows him on an original anime adventure as he investigates the Mugen Train before actually getting on. Through the episode we get a much better understanding of the Hashira and his impact on others around him, and the final moments of the episode see him boarding the train for his next intense mission. Unfortunately for the many fans who have already seen the events of the Mugen Train arc play out, it’s a bittersweet ending. Warning! Spoilers for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The season premiere shows fans a bit more of Rengoku than we were allowed to see before, and gives us a better understanding of the Hashira and what he meant to those around him. Because we have only really seen him once before in the anime’s first season and then through his brief stint during the Mugen Train movie, there hasn’t been much opportunity for us to actually get to know the Flame Hashira. Here we see him rescuing a grandmother and her granddaughter, and the two of them bond with Rengoku

As he boards the train, he bids them goodbye and says he’ll tell his father all about them (because his father once saved the grandmother 20 years before) and even says they’ll meet again someday. Unfortunately for those who have already seen Mugen Train play out, Rengoku never makes it back off of the train once he gets on. Through the intense fights coming his way, Rengoku puts his life on the line to save Tanjiro and the others. Now that we have had this extra time with the fighter, his sacrifice is going to hit that much harder.

This makes Rengoku’s goodbye quite bittersweet knowing what’s awaiting for him at the end of the arc, and also makes what’s coming for him that much more hard hitting when fans have to say goodbye to him all over again. But what do you think? Ready to say goodbye again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!