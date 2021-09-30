Demon Slayer: What We Know About Season 2 So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in all of anime, and it is becoming hard to qualify its popularity. From the manga to the television series, Tanjiro has already broken some of the biggest records in anime. Now, the hero is eyeing season two this fall, and ComicBook.com is here to give you the low down on what we know about the release.

Release Date: The release date for Demon Slayer season 2 is slated for October 10th. The second season will begin with an original episode that leads into the Mugen Train arc. This storyline will be adapted differently from the film with additional scenes and music added.

As for the anime’s following arc, the Entertainment District arc will begin on December 5th. This arc hasn’t been animated before, so Demon Slayer fans can look forward to seeing this special release.

Theme Songs: LiSA will return to season two with another opening and closing theme song, but she will not be alone. The artist will perform “Akeboshi” and “Shirogane” for the Mugen Train arc.

The artist Aimer will take over the soundtrack once the Entertainment District arc begins. The singer will do both the opening and closing like LiSA. Demon Slayer has confirmed the song titles already, listing them as “Zankyo Chi Uta” and “Asa ga Kuru”.

Cast and Crew: The cast and crew for Demon Slayer will mostly return from season one with some additions. Additional demons and Hashira will appear in season two, so you can find the confirmed cast and crew (so far) below:

Haruo Sotozaki as director



Akira Matsushima as the character designer



Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro



Akari Kitô as Nezuko



Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira



Tengen Uzui as Katsuyuki Konishi



Muzan Kibutsuji as Toshihiko Seki

Miyuki Sawashiro as Daki



Streaming: As always, Demon Slayer will stream new episodes the same day they go live in Japan in the United States. Funimation and Crunchyroll will be overseeing the simulcast just as they did with season one. Crunchyroll will have access to the subtitled edition while Funimation will have subbed and English dubbed at a later date. At this time, no firm simuldub schedule has been released for Demon Slayer season two.

Will you be tuning into season two of Demon Slayer? How did you first hear about this hit series?