Demon Slayer Season 2 Explores Rengoku Before Boarding the Mugen Train

Demon Slayer explored Kyojuro Rengoku on the day before he boarded the Mugen Train with Season 2’s big premiere episode! After much anticipation from fans, the anime has finally returned for a full second season as part of the Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series branched out with a new feature film taking on the Mugen Train arc already, but the anime will be revisited this arc to give fans who might have missed out on the movie and are just watching after the first season. But it started out with something special.

While Demon Slayer’s second season will be spending the next few episodes going back through the Mugen Train arc first seen in the movie, the premiere episode for the new season featured an entirely original episode all about Rengoku on the day before he decided to board the train. As revealed through this premiere episode, he had been following a different demonic threat and happened onto the news that people have been missing from the train. It turned out that he was in the right place at the right time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Season 2 premiere begins with Kyojuro Rengoku finding out that someone he had saved before will be making a full recovery, and will not have any physical scars from the attack. But in finding out this news, he finds out something even more curious about the mysterious Mugen Train that’s getting ready to be fully operational again after shutting down following a series of disappearances. Looking into this further, he discovers that some kind of demon is involved.

The episode then sees Rengoku soon facing off against the demon he had been chasing before, and after defeating it, then turned his entire attention to the Mugen Train itself. First finding out that it didn’t have any physical problems, he soon figures out that a demon that has already eaten 40 people is going to be a formidable one. Thus by the end of the episode, he then resolves himself to boarding the Mugen Train and finding out exactly what’s going on.

As fans saw in the Mugen Train movie, there’s quite a bit that happens after Rengoku boards the train but this premiere episode shows us a different side of the character and allows the anime to spend more time with the fighter that we’ve really only seen in action once. But what did you think of Demon Slayer’s first new episode for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!