Demon Slayer: How and Where to Watch Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially come back for its second season, so it’s time to watch along! The second season of the series is likely going to be the most talked about thing in this jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new anime releases, so now is the time to make sure you’re properly caught up and ready to watch along with the new episodes of the series from week to week. Luckily there are easy ways to not only check out new episodes alongside their initial release in Japan, but ways to catch the first season and movie before this new season gets too far along.

Demon Slayer Season 2 officially began airing in Japan on Sunday, October 10th in Japan, and launched outside of Japan starting around 12EST (but that release time may vary by region). What has been confirmed, howeverr, is that fans outside of Japan will be able to keep up with these new episodes with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. This will begin with the Mugen Train arc that will feature seven episodes worth of content taking on the events of the Mugen Train movie, so fans who haven’t been able to see it yet will be able to jump right into Season 2!

Season 2 of Demon Slayer will be debuting with a brand new episode that will be following Kyojuro Rengoku shortly before he gets onto the Mugen Train as seen in the movie. He’ll be investigating reports of other demon slayers disappearing from the train, and it’ll explain how he ends up there before Tanjiro and the others jumped on at the end of the first season. Then after that will be six episodes taking on the rest of the arc featuring new scenes, music, and more for the TV version.

Then on December 5th, Demon Slayer will be kicking off the Entertainment District arc that picks up right after the events of the Mugen Train arc and will task Tanjiro and the others with another dangerous mission involves new villains, new allies, and many more surprises that will be brand new to the anime that fans have been wanting to check out since the release of the Mugen Train movie.

What do you think? Are you ready to check out Season 2 of Demon Slayer? What are you hoping to see in the new season?