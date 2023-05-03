Demon Slayer Season 3 Is About to Welcome Back an All-Star Animator

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is burning hot this season. Not long ago, the hit anime returned to TV with season three, and all eyes are on Tanjiro thanks to its current art. After all, the Swordsmith Village is under attack, and it has fallen to our hero to defend its people with Genya and Muichiro. And this coming weekend, Demon Slayer fans can expect a treat as a report suggests the anime's most famous animator will be cooking.

Over on social media, alleged staff credits for Demon Slayer season 3 went live this week, and they detail what's in store for episode five. It was there fans saw a familiar name, and it is none other than Nozomi Abe. It seems the key animator will return to Demon Slayer this week, and fans are rightfully geeking out over the inclusion.

After all, Nozomi is hardly a joke when it comes to animation. The artist is one of the most talented at ufotable, and that says something given the studio's caliber of employees. In the past, we have seen work from Nozomi shine as he brought Zenitsu's thunder breathing to life during the Entertainment District arc. Nozomi was also in charge of animating much of Tanjiro and Nezuko vs Rui back in the day. So if that is not impressive, what is?

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer season 3, you can binge the anime easily these days. For one, the anime can be streamed on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. Netflix has the first two seasons of Demon Slayer available to watch now. And of course, the Demon Slayer manga is already done and being published by Viz Media stateside. For more details on the hit shonen, you can read the official synopsis for Demon Slayer below:

"It's the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer to turn his sister back and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think about Demon Slayer season three so far?