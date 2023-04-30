One Piece Anime Brings Zoro's Conqueror's Haki to Life: Watch

The One Piece anime has been steadily making progress through the climax of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, and the One Piece anime finally brought Roronoa Zoro up a notch by tapping into his Conqueror's Haki in the newest episode! As the Wano Country arc continues through the climax of its third act, Luffy has been focused on taking down Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome. But while the Captain is focusing his efforts on the strongest foe, the rest of the Straw Hat crew have been settling their final fights against Kaido's Beasts Pirates forces.

Zoro and Sanji have been facing off against Queen and King as they are the final two pillars left from Kaido's leading forces, and One Piece has been showing off how each of them have been faring against some of their strongest foes yet. Zoro has been struggling to maintain his control over the cursed sword Enma, and that least to a breakthrough in the newest One Piece episode. Zoro channels his Haki in a new way, and unleashes his Conqueror's Haki for the first real time.

How Does Zoro Unlock Conqueror's Haki?

One Piece Episode 1060 fulfills a promise that fans spotted way back when Luffy and the Straw Hats made their way onto Onigashima's shores. It was briefly teased that Zoro too was able to tap into the Conqueror's Haki much like Luffy can, and Zoro ends up unleashing it in full in the newest One Piece episode. As he continued to struggle against King, he starts thinking about Enma and what led him to this point overall. Remembering the advice of an old man from his village (who by chance actually forged the same swords Zoro has now), Zoro starts looking at Enma differently.

Noting that he needs to control the amount of Haki that Enma is pulling out of him, Zoro digs deep within himself and summons his own Conqueror's Haki. It's confirmed to be the Supreme King level thanks to the fact that those around he and King immediately passed out following his unleashing of this Haki, and now it's just a matter of seeing how Zoro will use this new ability in tandem with Enma and his own swords in this tough fight.

