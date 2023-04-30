Dragon Ball Preps for Goku Day With Tons of Anime Rumors

Dragon Ball is no stranger to celebrations. Over the decades, the franchise has touted a number of events, but few get the hype that Goku Day brings. The hero will get his big day later this week, and to prepare for Goku Day, it seems anime rumors are running wild ahead of the special event.

And when you look back at the past few years, you will see why theories are running abound. Dragon Ball has timed large reveals to drop on Goku Day in the past, and now, netizens are shouting out the things they want to see the most from the anime.

So first, let's give some context. Goku Day is a fan-appointed holiday in the Dragon Ball community that is all about the Saiyan. Back in 2019, Goku Day began drawing eyes across the globe as Toei Animation dropped announcements to hype the day. Back then, a global poll ranking the fandom's favorite Goku went live, and bigger events followed.

After another poll event in 2020, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was announced in 2021. Sadly, nothing was shared in 2022 though the year did bring about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters. And now, all eyes are on the 2023 event. It will go down on May 9th, so there isn't long to go before Goku Day is here.

Of course, the holiday has put Dragon Ball fans on red alert. It has been two years since we got an anime order, after all. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero did well in theaters across the globe, and of course, Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit a home run back in 2018. If Dragon Ball wants to put out a new film every four years or so, we are due for its announcement at the very least. But if a movie is off the table, maybe something else is on the way.

After all, one rumor has consistently stuck around the Dragon Ball fandom for months now. Netizens such as Chronicles continue to suggest a Dragon Ball web-anime is in the works though no confirmation has been given. As we near Goku Day, some are wondering whether Dragon Ball will confirm the rumor with an announcement at long last. But for now, it seems Dragon Ball fans will have to wait until May 9th to see what's in store for the IP.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball theory? Do you believe something might come to light next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.