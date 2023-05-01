Black Clover Movie Drops Animation Test Ahead of Release

Black Clover has been off the screen for some years now, but the franchise is thriving nonetheless. As its manga carries on with its final act, all eyes are on Asta and Yuno these days thanks to the war. Soon, that attention will double thanks to the anime's long-awaited return, and we just got a glimpse of Asta's comeback thanks to a special animation test.

The team behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King shared the special update with fans not long ago. To celebrate the film's completion, the official page for Black Clover posted an animation reel. The black-and-white test showcases an action sequence starring Asta, and it feels good to see the wizard in action once more.

As you can see above, Asta is taking on a group of enemies here, and they are falling down in droves. With his sword in hand, Asta can be found cleaving everyone who gets in his way. So if Yami were there, you know he would approve of the aggressive display. We have an animation known as Till to thank for the animation, so we can give the artist a round of applause.

Obviously, this animation test is far from a finished product, but it shows what kind of skeleton Black Clover's movie worked with. From its choreography to pacing, this little clip is impressive, to say the least, so netizens are more excited to check out Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King than before. Currently, the movie is set to drop in June on Netflix globally. So if you want more details about the feature, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

What do you think about this animation test? Are you excited to check out Black Clover's first film?