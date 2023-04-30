Demon Slayer Season 3 Levels Up Nezuko in New Battle: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on a hot streak now that its new season is live. After a busy second season, Tanjiro and Nezuko made a return to television this month all because of the Swordsmith Village arc. Now, Demon Slayer season 3 is heating up in earnest, and its episode this week shines a light on Nezuko in the best way.

As you can see below, Nezuko made their stand this week against one of the Upper Moon's peskiest threats. The demon and her brother are now facing Hantengu as the Upper Moon made their way into the corps' hidden armory. With Gyokko at his side, the two demons have blood on their mind, so our slayers must stop the pair for the entire Demon Slayer organization. And when Hantengu divided into his clones, well – Nezuko was left to fight alone.

Tanjiro and Genya were off fighting their own threat while two of Hantengu's clones dealt with Nezuko. As you can see above, the girl was quick to throw out her Blood Demon Arts even after she had a foot kicked through her ribcage. By combining her Demon Art with Hantengu's ego, she managed to turn the Upper Moon's gift on himself. So if Tanjiro were there watching this fight, he'd be as proud as he was horrified.

After all, Nezuko fights dirty, and we love it. She will rip off her own arm to defeat an enemy, and that is what we call intense.

Of course, Hantengu's clones were not taken down by a simple two-for-one combo. Nezuko will need to figure out the demon's weak spot if it wants to win. Of course, Tanjiro already figured out the ordeal during his fight along with Genya. As it turns out, you can do damage to Hantengu's clones by slashing their tongues or using the clones' severed limbs as shields. So as you can see, Demon Slayer season 3 is about to get wild.

If you want to catch up on Demon Slayer season 3, the anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Demon Slayer manga is already complete, and that is available in English through Viz Media. You can find the entire manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus.

What do you think about Nezuko's showdown with Hantengu's clones so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.