Demon Slayer Has Something in Common With Pixar Now Thanks to Season 3

When you think about Demon Slayer, there is a good chance you don't conjure up imagines of Pixar's classics. Movies like Toy Story don't have much in common with the hit shonen series, and we are all okay with that. Demon Slayer is doing its own thing, but thanks to season three, it turns out the anime has more in common with Disney's library than we thought. So if you are caught up with the anime, you will know why Tanjiro would fit into Inside Out now.

The whole thing came to light this week when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba put out a new episode. Season 3 moved along with the Swordsmith Village arc at a blistering pace as expected. By the end of the update, fans were introduced to some horrifying demons as Hantengu arrived in town, and he introduced his clones to the world.

I FELT THEY LOOKED FAMILIAR TO ME AND NOW I KNOW.. pic.twitter.com/9x1Ji2MSm3 — RINO⋆KNY S3! (@lovnezuko) April 25, 2023

Yes, it turns out one of the Upper Moons has more than a single body to take out, but this is not a Gyutaro repeat. Hantengu has no siblings, but he can make physical clones that depict his emotional range. This is why the old demon was able to manifest Seiko, Aizetsu, Urogi, and Karaku. The four clones embody the emotions within Hantengu, and that should be ringing all sorts of bells if you have seen Inside Out.

After all, the Pixar film is all about internal conflict and the turmoil that comes with having emotions. The movie's lead Riley finds herself at a crossroads as a child which sparks Joy to act. Inside Out goes on to explore the interactions between Joy, Sadness, Rage, and more with all kinds of hijinks. Each emotion is given its own little humanoid body within Riley's mind, but in Demon Slayer, Hantengu can actually bring his emotions into the real world.

Talk about yikes, right? Just imagine a world where Joy could have escaped Riley. That kind of superego would be hard to tame in real life, and now Hantengu has released his own version of Joy into the Demon Slayer Universe by way of Karaku.

Despite being a demon, Hantengu does have emotions, and they are definitely on a heightened plane. Demon Slayer season 3 has made it clear these clones are lethal to a fault, so Tanjiro has his work cut out for him. If he wants to defeat Hantengu for good, he will need to take out the demon's emotional cores, and he won't have Bing Bong around to help out...!

Did the latest episode of Demon Slayer make you think back to Inside Out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.