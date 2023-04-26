Demon Slayer Already Pitched Its Perfect Prequel

Demon Slayer's anime is at the height of its popularity right now, but the series has also made a lot of fans feel like it could be a much bigger franchise saga. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's storyline only covers a few years of time in the Demon Slayer Corps' battle against demon overlord Muzan Kibutsuji, but the history of the Demon Slayers that the series constantly references is but a small taste of a longer story many fans want to see!

As you can see in the Reddit post below, there are a lot of Demon Slayer fans that are keeping a candle burning for a prequel series that's set in the Sengoku era of the series – also known as The Golden Age of the Demon Slayers. Now, thanks to Demon Slayer Season 3, the history of the Demon Slayers is something the larger fanbase is starting to become increasingly curious about, leading to renewed calls for an entire series that explores. it.

And, given what Demon Slayer has already established about its own history, a prequel set in the Sengoku Era seems like an easy win for the franchise.

(WARNING: DEMON SLAYER SERIES SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

What Is Demon Slayer's Sengoku Era?

The Sengoku period of Japan is known as the "Warring States Period" when civil wars and major social upheavals kept Japan in a state of cultural flux throughout the 15th and 16th centuries. In Demon Slayer's lore, this period existed 500 years before Tanjiro's story, when the Demon Slayer Corps was at its strongest – especially with legendary hero Yoriichi Tsugikuni at its forefront.

The story of Yoriichi has Shakespearean-level drama woven into it, making him the rare prequel protagonist who would be as compelling as the hero fans loved in the original series (Tanjiro).

(FINAL SPOILERS WARNING!!!!)

Yoriichi's story of being an almost divine child prodigy with a sword evolves into one of him and his older twin brother Michikatsu Tsugikuni, slowly growing apart from one another, as Yoriichi's unrivaled skill causes envy to grow in Michikatsu's heart. Yoriichi goes on to develop the breathing styles that give Demon Slayers their power and helps train powerful Hashira while dispatching demons all the way up the chain to Muzan himself, who only narrowly escaped Yoriichi's justice, and was forever scarred.

Outside the deeper story of Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tsugikuni, we have shreds of information that suggest the Demon Slayer prequel's Hashira and Upper/Lower rank demons would be just as fun to see in the series as the main players are.

Do you want a Demon Slayer prequel series set in the Sengoku Era?