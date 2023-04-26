Demon Slayer Is Topping Charts in Japan Once Again

Oh, it is time once again. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back on the air with new episodes, and you know what that means. Fans of the hit anime are diving in season three with ease, and Demon Slayer is already taking over ratings in Japan despite fierce competition.

This past week, new cable ratings from Japan were shared by data analysts, and it was there we saw Demon Slayer season 3 make a big jump. After all, the show was ranked at the top of the list. Demon Slayer hit up first place after coming in third place at the start of season three. So yes, that means the late-night shonen series beat out regulars like Detective Conan.

Demon Slayer back on top as the most watched series on Japanese streaming platforms🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZMpkG9U1j — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 25, 2023

The hit detective series ranked second this week despite its usual place in first. One Piece landed in third place while Dr. Stone took over fourth place. This performance is rather impressive given Dr. Stone was ranked in 12th place last week, so interest in Dr. Stone has skyrocketed.

Of course, the top twenty list features plenty of must-watch series. Blue Lock is holding steady as it came in 9th place while My Hero Academia ranked in 11th well after its season six finale. Other titles like Spy x Family, Kingdom, and Kamen Rider made the cut as well.

The spring season is a packed one, after all, but Demon Slayer's success has been all but assured since the start. There are no shows in Japan that can match the appeal of Demon Slayer. Audiences of all ages tune into the anime, and it would not be too much to call Demon Slayer a cultural phenomenon within Japan. From movies to games and goodies, Demon Slayer has it all, and fans cannot get enough. So of course, it was a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' Demon Slayer season 3 would dominate cable ratings overseas.

If you need to catch up with Demon Slayer now that season 3 is here, you can't find the anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The new season is releasing episodes weekly, so you can binge Tanjiro's new adventure with ease. And of course, Viz Media has released the Demon Slayer manga in English for those who'd prefer to read up on the tale.

