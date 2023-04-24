Demon Slayer Season 3 Outs the Anime's Most Brutal Death Yet

Demon Slayer season 3 has arrived, and it seems things are heating up with its new arc. After an epic premiere, the anime made a comeback this week with episode three, and the whole affair kicked off a major battle. After all, our heroes have found themselves cornered by Upper Moons just days after visiting a hidden village. But before Tanjiro even learned of the threat, the Demon Slayer anime dropped one of its gnarliest deaths yet.

And honestly? It is rather stomach-churning. A poor swordsmith from the village was killed by Gyokko and never saw it coming.

#DemonSlayer



This has to be the one of the Most Brutal deaths I’ve ever seen ya’ll. Bro had his whole body twisted and crushed to be pull into that vase. pic.twitter.com/dOYbMEj0Ik — Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) April 23, 2023

The death came around this week as Demon Slayer season 3 followed a man from the Swordsmith Village on their way out of the hot springs. It was there the guy came across a random pot on the ground. He stooped down to pick up the vase, and when he did, Gyokko reached out from within the grab the man.

What came next was one of Demon Slayer's worst deaths. The poor guy was contorted and twisted into a pretzel whilst still alive by Gyokko all so he'd fit in the pot. The man was then finished off in the pot by the Upper Moon before his severed limbs were spat back out along with tons of blood. The whole scene lasted less than five minutes, but if we are being honest, it was one of Demon Slayer's most brutal moments.

Now, Gyokko is on the loose in this hidden village, and he is not alone. The Upper Moon came with Hantengu, and we have already seen a bit of the latter's power. Muichiro prompted the demon to shed his main body and unleash his primal clones, so now there are several different forms of Hantengu running around the village. And unless the demons are stopped, the Demon Slayer Corps will lose access to the swords which enable them to slayer demons period.

If you need to catch up with Demon Slayer, you can keep up with the hit anime on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Seasons one and two are streaming both subbed and dubbed while season three drops new episodes weekly. As for the manga, Demon Slayer wrapped some years ago, and you can read the entire series in English courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think about Demon Slayer season 3 so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.