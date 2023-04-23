Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Hantengu's True Power

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the anime's next major fight against Tanjiro Kamado and the members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime has revealed what powers the Upper Four, Hantengu, truly has at his disposal! When Demon Slayer Season 3 started taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, it had spent the first few episodes of the anime establishing its new status quo as Tanjiro headed to the titular village to try and get a new sword following Demon Slayer Season 2's fights.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has finished setting the stage along with the reintroduction of many of the anime's fighters back to the series for this next wave of fights, and Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 has kicked things into high gear as Hantengu attacked Tanjiro, Nezuko and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. While the demon didn't seem as outwardly strong as the other members of the Upper Ranks, it was quickly revealed as to why he's so high up the food chain as he was hiding a very dangerous secret power.

Hantengu’s clones are absolutely insane. the animation on the regeneration + the ost is genuinely chilling. UFO IS GONNA GO SO CRAZY THIS SEASON LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/MODHobXH55 — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 23, 2023

Demon Slayer: What is Hantengu's True Power?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 reveals that Hantengu's not only super fast (as he quickly dodged Muichiro's first Mist Breathing attack), but he doesn't mind being beheaded. Much like how Daki wasn't defeated after being beheaded, and had Gyutaro hiding in her body, Hantengu works in sort of the same way. When Muichiro beheads him, both halves of the demon's body becomes two powerful demons in their own right with very much distinctive personalities and powers than the original body.

Things get even worse shortly after as when Genya joins the fight and beheads the two split Hantengus, they split off once more into four completely different demons with their own looks and powers. It's been made even more dangerous than it was before, and it goes to show that the Upper Ranks have a lot more power up their sleeves than even Tanjiro and the others might be ready for.

