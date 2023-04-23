Demon Slayer Season 3 Fans Animation Debate With Epic New Episode

Demon Slayer is back in action with season three, and the anime is wasting zero time with its pacing. After a couple of intro episodes, this week marks the start of the anime's Swordsmith Village arc in earnest. After all, the villains just introduced themselves to our heroes, and it seems like Demon Slayer is starting this season earlier than others with some truly stunning animation.

And honestly, did we expect anything less at this point? Demon Slayer has a reputation for eye-popping artwork, and ufotable was not about to disappoint with season three. The pressure was on for the studio to deliver, and ufotable proved itself yet again with the Demon Slayer anime this week.

As you can see in the slides below, all eyes are on Demon Slayer thanks to its gorgeous new episode. Things popped off in season three episode three as Muichiro and Tanjiro found themselves facing an Upper Moon. As expected, two of Muzan's best demons found a way into the hidden village, and they want to annihilate all of the swordsmiths. Of course, it is just bad luck that a Mist Hashira is in the village, and Muichiro is not alone.

No, we know Tanjiro and Nezuko are ready to fight. They are joined by Genya as well as the slayer whipped out their demon-slaying gun this week. Plus, the Love Hashira is not far away at this point. All signs are pointing to an epic Demon Slayer showdown thanks to these players, and ufotable kickstarted the feud with some stunning animation this week. From a gory cloning technique to the debut of Mist Breathing, Demon Slayer season 3 ate well this week, and fans are admittedly impressed to see the anime going all out so soon after its season premiere.

What do you think of Demon Slayer season 3 so far? Is the show's animation worth all the hype?