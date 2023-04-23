Demon Slayer Season 3 Fans Animation Debate With Epic New Episode
Demon Slayer is back in action with season three, and the anime is wasting zero time with its pacing. After a couple of intro episodes, this week marks the start of the anime's Swordsmith Village arc in earnest. After all, the villains just introduced themselves to our heroes, and it seems like Demon Slayer is starting this season earlier than others with some truly stunning animation.
And honestly, did we expect anything less at this point? Demon Slayer has a reputation for eye-popping artwork, and ufotable was not about to disappoint with season three. The pressure was on for the studio to deliver, and ufotable proved itself yet again with the Demon Slayer anime this week.
As you can see in the slides below, all eyes are on Demon Slayer thanks to its gorgeous new episode. Things popped off in season three episode three as Muichiro and Tanjiro found themselves facing an Upper Moon. As expected, two of Muzan's best demons found a way into the hidden village, and they want to annihilate all of the swordsmiths. Of course, it is just bad luck that a Mist Hashira is in the village, and Muichiro is not alone.
No, we know Tanjiro and Nezuko are ready to fight. They are joined by Genya as well as the slayer whipped out their demon-slaying gun this week. Plus, the Love Hashira is not far away at this point. All signs are pointing to an epic Demon Slayer showdown thanks to these players, and ufotable kickstarted the feud with some stunning animation this week. From a gory cloning technique to the debut of Mist Breathing, Demon Slayer season 3 ate well this week, and fans are admittedly impressed to see the anime going all out so soon after its season premiere.
What do you think of Demon Slayer season 3 so far? Is the show's animation worth all the hype?
Even This Slaps
I love these moments in Demon Slayer too much ☺️☺️pic.twitter.com/v6biDFdYLv— Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} (@Gadyuka86F) April 23, 2023
A Perfect Score
Episode 3 was 10/10!! A ton of great anime out currently but Demon Slayer reminding everyone who’s king pic.twitter.com/aeSKkagc17— kevin ludwick (@kevozane88) April 23, 2023
Hit the Gas Pedal
Bruh!!! Demon Slayer episode 3 is insane! Went from 0-100 real quick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SWDlSP53ZX— ✡ECH (@Eze_C_Henry) April 23, 2023
It Is Perfect
Episode 3 of Demon Slayer season 3 was an epitome of what makes kny enjoyable. the comedy has never been so well done and they far exceeded my expectations with the clones, mist breathing, the ost and genya. a 10/10 adaptation and episode, next week is gonna be CRAZY #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/yb0XBjE33g— Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 23, 2023
Why Hate?
I don't understand demon slayer haters and probably never will. They will literally hate on everything, at this point good or bad doesn't even matters to them.
Anyways we are in treat for every sunday now on. Thank you Ufotable 🛐 #鬼滅の刃pic.twitter.com/s7IwivztOz— ꫝꪹƙ♦ (@HRK_KNY) April 23, 2023
Brace Yourselves
"Demon Slayer will reach a new level of animation with this season" Y'know i think i kinda get it what they meant by that.
This is only 3 episodes in btw. Ufotable is something else man 🛐🛐pic.twitter.com/Mxod0RDaTM— ꫝꪹƙ♦ (@HRK_KNY) April 23, 2023
Just 3 Episodes In
Ufotable doing Demon Slayer justice 😍🔥🔥 the animation is incredible pic.twitter.com/fs1UfoYXVU— Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) April 23, 2023
It's Already Starting
What an absolutely incredible episode of Demon Slayer. Ufotable is doing this arc so much justice so far. pic.twitter.com/NiiPEwRMt5— Rain ☔️ (@weekofrain) April 23, 2023