Demon Slayer Season 3 Nails Muichiro's Mist Breathing Debut

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is at it again. If there is one thing we can expect from the hit anime, it is all-out animation. The team at ufotabble prides itself on bringing Koyoharu Gotouge's hit series to life in bright color. And this week, Demon Slayer season 3 is going viral thanks to its take on Muichiro's Mist Breathing.

Yes, that is right. The Mist Hashira just showed the world his iconic Breathing form. The whole thing came around this week when an Upper Moon invaded the Swordsmith Village, and Muichiro whipped out their sword before Tanjiro could even notice the demon's presence.

HANTENGU ARRIVES!!! ufo could not have adapted mist breathing better im absolutely blown away😭 pic.twitter.com/lzXdJjOZBM — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 23, 2023

As you can see above, this scene showcases Muichiro's Mist Breathing in full form, and ufotable nailed its aesthetic. Fans were curious how the mercurial style would be adapted for the screen, but if anyone could do it justice, it would be ufotable. The team came together to balance its signature Breathing line art with Muichiro's misty form, so Demon Slayer season 3 was left with a beautiful reveal in the end.

Of course, the Demon Slayer anime has only begun with this Breathing form. Muichiro is one of the Hashira, and we will see a lot more of his signature Breathing style as the show carries on. It is one of the strongest forms out there, and Muichiro didn't become the Demon Slayer Corps' youngest Hashira in history by luck alone. The kid trained himself to the bone, and we will see why Muichiro lives up to his reputation shortly.

And as always, Tanjiro will be center stage during the battle. The hero has been working hard on his Breathing, and we got to see a bit of it this week in Demon Slayer season 3. Between his Sun Breathing and Genya's demon-slaying gun, the Swordsmith Village arc is going to have some wild battles. And today, the arc set off its big battle with help from Muichiro's gorgeous Mist Breathing.

Need to catch up on Demon Slayer season 3? Well, you are in luck as the new season is just three episodes in. You can binge the Demon Slayer anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Demon Slayer is already complete. You can read Gotouge's series in full either digitally or physically courtesy of Viz Media.

