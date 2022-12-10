New Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Window: Watch

Demon Slayer's third season has been confirmed to arrive in 2023, but following this fact, fans have been waiting on any news when it comes to Ufotable's return to the Shonen series featuring Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too much longer as a new trailer for the Swordsmith Village Arc has arrived, letting fans know when the new season will begin on the small screen, with a big screen surprising also a part of this electric announcement.

Demon Slayer's second season saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu aiding both the Flame Hahsira during the Mugen Train Arc and the Sound Hashira during the Entertainment District Arc. Unfortunately for the young monster hunters, both storylines saw them going through some serious rough patches. The first arc of the season also helped net Demon Slayer the top spot for the biggest anime film of all time, with the battle against Enmu and Akaza resulting in the death of Rengoku. With Tanjiro and company licking their wounds and finding a new mission from Tengen Uzui, the Entertainment District saw them battling a pair of demonic siblings, giving anime viewers one of the biggest battles of the series to date.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailer

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Promotion Reel 2023 was shared on the anime adaptation's Official Twitter Account, not only giving fans a new trailer and a release window, but also confirming that the first episode of season three will be making its way to the big screen earlier next year:

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour coming in 2023 with premiere event in Los Angeles on February 18th and theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on March 3rd! #DemonSlayerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HaEzD7Ypsh — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2022

Whereas Season Two focused on the Flame and Sound members of the Hashira, the Swordsmith Village Arc will take the opportunity to team Tanjiro and the young Demon Slayers with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Considering the Shonen franchise's success on the silver screen, it should come as no surprise to see the series return for a "World Tour", though we would imagine that we'll eventually get another all-new movie at some point before the anime adaptation comes to an end.

