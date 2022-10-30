Demon Slayer Celebrates Tengen's Birthday With Special Trailer: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made quite the showing for the Sound Hashira with the second season of the anime airing earlier this year, and now the series is really going all out by celebrating Tengen Uzui's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments from the manga! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series might have come to an end quite a while ago, but the franchise is now stronger than ever thanks to the success of its anime. The second season of the series might even be more so too thanks to all the intense and chaotic fights taking place.

At the center of the action for the second season was Tengen, who was the main Hashira working with Tanjiro Kamado and his team for the Entertainment District arc. Leading the fight against the first members of the Upper Ranks, fans got to see all of his flashy skills in action that he had been boasting about during his introduction in the first season. Now to celebrate his birthday on October 31st in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a slick new trailer that you can check out below:

How to Check Out Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer wrapped up its second season with the Entertainment District earlier this Winter, and you can currently find the two seasons of the anime along with the Mugen Train feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll. The anime is also working on a third season of the series with a planned release in the future, but has yet to reveal when exactly fans will be able to see the Swordsmith Village arc in action.

As for the original manga, the series has completed its run in full. You can either check out the physical volumes of the series now on store shelves, or you can find the full digital series now available through Viz Media's Shonen Jump vault. Tengen might not be at the center of the action anymore, but it's far from the only action fans get to see as the series continues into tougher battles.

