Demon Slayer Season 3 Brings Rengoku Gaiden to Life

Demon Slayer season 3 is ready to bring its Swordsmith Village arc to an end. Since the show made its comeback, all eyes have been on Tanjiro and the two special Hashira at his side. If you did not know, the anime's new season has been focused on Muichiro and Mitsuri, but this week left fans stunned when a face from the past hit the screen.

And of course, the throwback made everyone cry. Demon Slayer cannot bring out a Rengoku flashback and expect fans to not weep. This week, Demon Slayer season 3 revisited the Flame Hasher with a special clip, and it adapted part of the Rengoku Gaiden manga.

The update went live when Muichiro, the Mist Hashira, continued his battle against Gyokko. The Upper Moon went so far as to show his final form, and of course, we know Muichiro had to power up accordingly. This power boost unlocked the mark on Muichiro's face, but even with all this new power, but the Hashira did not have what it took to defeat the Upper Moon outright.

As the battle neared its end, it was the Hashira's memory of Rengoku that gave him the extra push to defeat Gyokko. Muichiro thought back to his days of studying with Rengoku as the Flame Hashira tried to live up to his dream. Of course, the exuberant swordsman did his best to encourage emotions from Muichiro, but the Mist Hashira was not ready to embrace them then. But as the boy took down Gyokko, Muichiro began to understand what Rengoku was trying to teach him long ago.

As you can imagine, the anime's surprise visit with Rengoku left fans emotional, and the added Gaiden bonus has fans eager for the anime's future. After all, Rengoku and Mitsuri have quite a history as the Love Hashira was a tsugoku under the man. This means we may get more Rengoku Gaiden asides in the future, and Demon Slayer fans would love to see them play out on screen.

