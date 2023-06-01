Why Has Demon Slayer Season 3 Left Some Fans Unsatisfied?

Demon Slayer's third season was one of the most highly anticipated arrivals in the anime world this spring. Bringing back Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps following the tragic battle in the confines of the Entertainment District, the Swordsmith Village Arc has presented the shonen heroes with their biggest threats to date in Upper Moons 4 and 5. Unfortunately, it seems that not all Demon Slayer fans are thrilled with the current fights and storyline taking place in the anime adaptation and they might have good reasons why.

When it comes to the Swordsmith Village Arc, it has introduced not one, but two Hashira to Tanjiro and Nezuko's side in the Mist and Love Hashiras. On top of these two top swordsmen, the young demon slayers of Demon Slayer Season 3 have also been joined by Genya, a would-be Hashira that has been keeping a deadly secret close to his chest. One of the biggest complaints for this latest season has been the pacing, which hasn't allowed the Demon Slayer characters to flourish as they had in previous arcs. With only three episodes left for the current season, there are a lot of plot points to wrap up in a season that has been breezing past battles and flashbacks alike.

Demon Slayer's Folly

The Swordsmith Village Arc had a lot to live up to from the first two seasons, and many anime fans feel that it has stumbled before the finish line. While the animation has continued to be stunning thanks to Ufotable, many fans feel that the breezy nature of this latest arc hasn't allowed the series to really allow character moments to shine. The latest episode did give anime viewers a look into the Mist Hashira's past, but might not have had the best timing for the flow of the overall arc.

yeah ngl this is the worst Demon Slayer season so far this arc is a snoozefest — Yukina🔨🎲⏳ (@Tohkamiya) May 28, 2023

While the popularity of the shonen series most likely makes a fourth season inevitable, many Demon Slayer fans are wondering if the anime adaptation can turn the ship. Surprisingly enough, the anime only has a limited amount of stories left before it reaches the conclusion of its source material in the manga. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many television seasons, and/or feature-length films, that Demon Slayer's anime has left in the tank.

Do you think that Demon Slayer Season 3 has lived up to its first two seasons? What could the shonen series do differently to turn things around?