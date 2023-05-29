Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Gives Muichiro a Major Upgrade

Demon Slayer Season 3 has now set up the final fights of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest Demon Slayer episode has given the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito a major upgrade for the final episodes of the season! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been focusing the last few episodes of the season on Tanjiro Kamado and the fight against Hantengu's many clones, but things have shifted their focus back in the newest episode to Muichiro as he has officially begun his fight against the Upper Five Gyokko in full.

Demon Slayer Season 3 last saw Muichiro trapped within Gyokko's water spell, and he was nearly giving up as he slowly ran out of air. But thanks to Kotetsu's help, and Tanjiro surprisingly sparking the memory of his father within him, Muichiro was able to break out of the watery prison and is now fighting better than ever before. As Demon Slayer Season 3 sets up with the end of its newest episode, Muichiro has not only gotten a brand new sword fit for him, but he's grown a Demon Slayer mark all of his own.

MUICHIRO AWAKENS HIS DEMON SLAYER MARK😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/VTCcif5SOs — ITACHI YT (@ITACHIYT03) May 29, 2023

Muichiro's Demon Slayer Mark Explained

The Demon Slayer marking was first seen in action during Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc as Tanjiro was able to break through a new level of strength and his scar seemingly spread throughout his head and helped him tap into a new power. But as Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 reveals, Muichiro has been able to tap into his own version of the mark as well. Gyokko's surprised to see this as Tanjiro was the only one who seemingly had gotten it before, but now it's raised some major questions for the future.

It was teased in Muichiro's flashback that his family had ties to First Breathing, and thus it's why he and his brother Yuichiro were once both approached to join the Demon Slayer ranks. While Muichiro himself was dealing with amnesia, his fight against Gyokko was able to tap into these repressed memories and thus brought him to this new level of power with a Demon Slayer mark. Now he and Tanjiro are both capable of reaching this new stage, but it's just a matter of finding out whether or not it leads to a significant boost that could level the playing field.

