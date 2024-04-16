Demon Slayer Wave 3 Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched their third wave of 5-inch scale figures inspired by Demon Slayer, with wave 2 launching way back in August of last year. The collection includes Tanjiro Kamado, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Obanai Iguro, and Gyomei Himejima. All of the figures are priced at $9.99 each and feature articulation and blister packaging. Most include an accessory as well, like a snake for Obanai and a sword for Tanjiro and Sanemi. Pre-orders can be found via the links below.





Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering on May 12th with an hour long episode to help kick it all off in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories. Haruo Sotozaki will be once again directing the new season for studio ufotable, Akira Matsushima returns to provide the character designs and serve as Chief Animation Director, the music will be composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and it will feature a returning voice cast from the previous seasons of the anime.

You can currently catch up with the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc movie streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. They tease Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."