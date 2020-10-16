Demon Slayer Debuts New Art to Celebrate Tanjiro's Birthday

✖

Demon Slayer may be busy these days preparing for season two, but that is not all the franchise is up to. For those who do not know, the anime's fan base has exploded in the past two years, and a good few of those fans are obsessed with Tanjiro. And in order to celebrate his birthday today, the studio behind Demon Slayer has put out some special art.

The piece, which can be found below, was shared by ufotable in honor of Tanjiro's big birthday. The character's birth fell on July 14th in the anime, so it only makes sense for the studio to hype up the leading man.

(Photo: ufotable)

The artwork is pretty adorable as it shows Nezuko to the of her big brother. The girl is seen with a basin of steamed rice in her hands, and it seems her comrades are enjoying some rice bowls of her making.

Tanjiro looks pleased by his sister's creation, but Inosuke and Zenitsu aren't looking so hot. It seems the pair are having a spat since Inosuke's rice ball has been beefed up quite a bit. Zenitsu isn't too fond of his friend's manners during their meal together, but the pair are keeping the peace because come on... who would want to fight on Tanjiro's birthday?

If you aren't quite caught up with Demon Slayer, you have time to do so before season two goes live. The anime's first season can be found on Funimation or Crunchyroll right now. As for the show's first film, Mugen Train can be found on Digital HD through retailers like iTunes and more. You can read up on the show's official synopsis below for more details:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you make of this birthday celebration? Will you be binging Demon Slayer in honor of Tanjiro today? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.