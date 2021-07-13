Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts New Poster

✖

Demon Slayer is making a comeback this year all thanks to its anime's big return. After putting out a record-breaking movie, the franchise is slated to revisit Tanjiro this fall with a second season. Of course, this means all eyes are the anime to see how season two goes, and fans just got a new look at the show thanks to a new poster.

The poster was shared earlier today in Japan at an event dedicated to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The event, which was announced earlier this month, took time to reveal a short PV for fans. The clip did not contain any new footage from the anime, but Demon Slayer did present a new poster for season two by its end.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" - New Visual! The anime is set for 2021. pic.twitter.com/TUtgK7uciy — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) July 13, 2021

As you can see above, the clip focuses on our usual heroes as Tanjiro is in the forefront with Nezuko, Inosuk, and Zenitsu. However, the characters found further up the poster are all dedicated to the Entertainment District arc specifically. So if you have yet to read the manga, these characters will be unfamiliar to you.

Currently, there is no set release date for season two, but fans do expect the anime to go live this fall. Reports have circulated about an October premiere, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed for such a gift. This fall premiere will be par for the course since Demon Slayer's first movie was released in October 2020 amidst the pandemic. The film has gone on to break dozens of hefty box-office records to make Demon Slayer the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, and it is the top-grossing movie to ever screen in Japan.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you can find its first season streaming through Crunchyroll and Funimation to start. The anime's movie is currently available on Digital HD, and its manga is just as accessible these days. You can find the entire series online through Viz Media's digital vault or in print at your local bookstore.

What do you think of this new poster for season two? Are you hyped for the return of Demon Slayer?